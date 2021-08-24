Sheffield United Transfer News: Update emerges regarding Blades-linked man's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to finally give their supporters something to shout about in the Championship this weekend when they head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

Following a miserable 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, the Blades have yet to adapt to life under the guidance of their new manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Having only manage to pick up one point in four league games this month, United know that a continuation of their poor form could have a detrimental impact on their hopes of achieving success in the second-tier later this year.

Tasked with guiding the club back to the Premier League, Jokanovic would have been hoping to stamp his authority on the Blades' squad.

However, unlike some of their Championship rivals, United have experienced a relatively quiet summer of transfer activity in terms of incomings.

With the window set to close on August 31st, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are able to draft in some fresh faces.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to Bramall Lane is Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from Chronicle Live last week suggested that Jokanovic's side were eyeing up a loan move for the 21-year-old.

Longstaff is also understood to be attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town.

The midfielder has yet to make an appearance for Newcastle in the Premier League this season and recently fell further down the pecking order at St James' Park following the club's decision to sign Joe Willock on a permanent deal.

Ahead of the Blades' upcoming showdown with Luton, an update has emerged regarding Longstaff's future.

Making reference to the midfielder, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that the club are looking to sanction a loan move in the coming days.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about Longstaff, Bruce said: "It's (a loan) something that we've decided might be best for Matty.

"I've had that conversation with him.

"We'll see in the next week, but we've had one or two inquiries.

"We're hoping something will happen with him in the next couple of days."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that there are a number of clubs who are seemingly interested in securing Longstaff's services on a temporary basis, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic is able to convince him to make the switch to Bramall Lane.

Whilst a lack of consistency by the midfielder last season resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.29 in the Premier League, there is no reason why he cannot go on to deliver some impressive performances in a lower division for the Blades.

In order to give themselves the best opportunity to seal a deal for Longstaff, Jokanovic's side may need to offer Newcastle assurances regarding game-time.

Providing that the Blades can get a deal over the line, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the midfielder becomes an instant hit with the club's supporters who will be desperate to see their side push on in the Championship.

