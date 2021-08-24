Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a sensational move to Manchester City.

Rumours of a Ronaldo departure

The footballing world has been shaken by news that Ronaldo could be leaving Juventus in the very same summer that his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, secured a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabrizio Romano reported at the weekend that Ronaldo had specifically requested not to start the Udinese game because he was hoping to secure a move before the transfer window ended.

Potential Manchester City move

However, proceedings have dramatically escalated in mid-week with L'Equipe sensationally reporting that Ronaldo was looking to engineer a move to Manchester City.

According to a translation by Get France Football News, the French publication claimed that Ronaldo and his team have been working on a deal between Juventus and City in recent days.

The move is said to depend on whether the Citizens can conclude a move for Harry Kane who has widely been reported as the club's transfer priority alongside the purchase of Jack Grealish.

Ronaldo prefers City move

It is claimed that there are four clubs in world football who are able to afford Ronaldo, but that the Juventus star has singled out City due to his desire to win more Ballon d'Or titles before retiring.

Ronaldo has reportedly spoken to Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo about a move and believes that a deal will happen this summer, which is an opinion that Jorge Mendes shares.

City are apparently happen to meet Ronaldo's €31m-a-year wages, but don't want to pay much in the way of a transfer fee, hence suggestions of a swap deal that could include Aymeric Laporte.

A move won't be easy

However, despite the confidence in Ronaldo's camp, it seems evidently clear that any potential move would be difficult to get over the line and contrasting reports aren't quite so positive.

As GIVEMESPORT reported earlier on Tuesday, Sam Lee of The Athletic revealed that Ronaldo had been offered to City last week, but had been rebuffed amidst their pursuit of Kane.

That being said, Lee did speculate that Ronaldo might be offered to the Premier League champions once again, which might open the door for the Portugal star to get the move that he desires.

Man Utd legacy

If a shock move to City was to go through, though, it would raise larger questions about Ronaldo's legacy at Manchester United, the club at which he became the superstar we know today.

It's likely that many United fans would feel let down by Ronaldo moving to their local rivals when a potential return to Old Trafford has been touted almost ever summer since his Real Madrid switch.

However, as things stand, the prospect of Ronaldo lining up in sky blue and attracting boos at the 'Theatre of Dreams' seems more likely than the romantic reunion that seemed inevitable once upon a time.

