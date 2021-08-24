West Ham Transfer News: Hammers keen on £25m Jesse Lingard alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan Bamba, according to The Express.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bamba?

The Hammers have been trying to sign Jesse Lingard after his successful loan spell at the club last season, but their attempts may be in vain as it seems that the attacking midfielder could be set to stay at Old Trafford this year.

Therefore, they are now looking at potential alternatives, and have identified Bamba as one option. The winger is believed to be valued at around £25m, and is also being tracked by Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

What were Bamba's stats last season?

Bamba featured in every top-flight game in Ligue 1 last season, as he helped Lille to their first title in a decade.

The 25-year-old's creativity was particularly impressive, as he registered 11 assists in the league. He also chipped in with six goals to ensure that Lille held their nerve and finished a point above PSG in the final standings.

Who have West Ham signed already this summer?

The summer transfer window has been a relatively quiet one for West Ham so far.

The club have made just two additions to their squad, with Craig Dawson signing a permanent deal after his loan spell at the London Stadium in 2020/21, while Alphonse Areola has joined from PSG on a temporary basis.

Heading into the final week of the window, the Irons are yet to make a major permanent signing but that could all change if they decide to step up their interest in Bamba in the coming days.

Do West Ham need Bamba?

It could be argued that they do not after their blistering start to the season. David Moyes' men have scored eight goals in their opening two league matches and currently sit top of the table.

However, it is important to look at the bigger picture. This year promises to be a gruelling one for West Ham given their European commitments, so they need a well-rounded squad to cope with the demands that await them.

This is where Bamba comes into play. The French attacker has shown in recent years that he can consistently deliver the goods, having netted 20 goals and provided 19 assists in his last three league campaigns in his homeland.

He is also capable of playing on either wing or up front, showing how he is able to thrive in a variety of roles.

By bringing in Bamba, Moyes could have a complete attack, with Bamba complementing the likes of Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma nicely, making sure that the team have plenty of exciting options in the final third.

