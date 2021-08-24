Tottenham Transfer News: What Wolves are adamant about with Adama Traore

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an intriguing update on Tottenham's pursuit of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Traore?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Spurs are preparing to make an offer for the Spanish forward ahead of the transfer window closing next week.

He has claimed that talks are currently being held between the parties involved as Tottenham try to gauge whether a deal is possible.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore potentially moving to Tottenham?

Jones expects an agreement to be reached between the two clubs, but has acknowledged that Spurs are likely to bring Traore over to north London on a loan deal to start with, before paying Wolves in the region of £40m to sign the 25-year-old permanently at a later date.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said: “It looks like it will be a loan initially with an obligation, and I think that the reason that’s come to the table really is that it gives them time to give Wolves the value that they are looking for.

“Wolves are adamant that they want £40m, and I think that by doing it this way around it’s easier to put the terms in place that will satisfy that.”

To hear everything that Jones said about Traore, listen to the video below...

How did Traore perform against Spurs on Sunday?

Despite Wolves slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Spurs on the weekend, Traore was the star of the show.

As per WhoScored, he completed nine dribbles and made four key passes on his way to a match rating of 8.31. No other player on the pitch was able to match this mark.

Having watched his side be tormented by Traore for 90 minutes, this may have triggered Nuno Espirito Santo to make a move for the attacker during this transfer window rather than in another one further down the line.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Where would Traore's departure leave Wolves?

If Traore does leave Wolves, it would mean that the club would arguably be without their best two wingers, at least heading into the next few months.

Pedro Neto was a bright spark for the side last season, registering 11 goal contributions in the league but he is set to be on the sidelines for some time yet with a knee injury.

Although they have lost their opening two games of the campaign, there have been some positives for Wolves, as they managed to record 25 shots on goal against Tottenham.

They have not found the net in either match, though, and losing one of their best attackers in Traore is unlikely to help them turn things around in the final third of the pitch.

News Now - Sport News