It came to light on Sunday that Cristiano Ronaldo does not expect to be a Juventus player by the end of the current transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly asked not to be named in the starting line-up for Juve's trip to Udinese in Serie A at the weekend as he was anticipating transfer interest from a number of other parties before the window closes next week.

Now, though, sensational reports coming out of France suggest that the 36-year-old is keen on securing a move to Manchester City. The story, broken by L'Equipe, has drastically altered the betting market on where Ronaldo will be playing his football come September 3.

Here at the current odds on where the Champions League's greatest-ever goalscorer will reside come the end of the current transfer window. Prices taken per Sky Bet and are correct at the time of publishing. Odds stated are for a permanent deal only.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Odds on his club as of September 3 2021

Crystal Palace - 100/1

Wolves - 50/1

Barcelona - 50/1

Tottenham - 33/1

Bayern Munich - 25/1

Any MLS side - 22/1

Sporting Lisbon - 20/1

Real Madrid - 18/1

Paris Saint-Germain - 18/1

While the notion of Ronaldo joining a potential attacking line-up of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is almost too good for words, it seems destined to remain a fantasy - at least for this transfer window.

Manchester United - 14/1



United fans would no doubt love to see this - and on some level we reckon the player himself would too. However, with the current balance of the Old Trafford squad, it's highly unlikely to happen, particularly in the next few days.

Manchester City - 5/2

Once considered highly improbable thanks to a promise made by Ronaldo to Sir Alex Ferguson that he would never sign for any other Premier League club except Manchester United, the Etihad Stadium is now priced as the superstar's most likely next destination by the oddsmakers.

To stay at Juventus - 4/9

Ronaldo remaining in Turin until at least the end of the transfer window was as short as 1/10 on Tuesday afternoon, with oddsmakers seemingly confident that no club would be able to get a deal over the line for the Portuguese icon in such a short time frame. Ronaldo is still odds on at the time of writing to remain with Juventus, although the City rumour has pushed the price out considerably.

The final few days before the transfer window closes look set to be absolutely gripping after this latest development.

