Glen Kamara is waiting to see what happens between now and the end of the transfer window before committing his future to Rangers, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Kamara's future has been the subject of speculation for a while now.

Indeed, former club Arsenal were keen on him as far back as April, while West Ham United and Everton were impressed with the Finland international's performances at Euro 2020.

Leeds United are another to have cast a keen eye over his situation and reports from The Daily Mail in June suggested he carried a price tag of around £10m.

An unnamed club in the Russian Premier League have also made a lucrative offer to the player, although, at this stage at least, Kamara isn't keen on the idea of a move there.

Could Glen Kamara stay at Rangers?

Currently under contract until the summer of 2023, there is an offer on the table from the Scottish champions in regards to a potential extension.

Still, the 25-year-old is willing to bide his time and remain in a strong position when it comes to potentially looking to leave the Scottish Premiership for a step up in profile.

Aston Villa are the latest club to have considered a move for the player as part of their aggressive recruitment drive following the record-breaking sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

How well has Kamara played this season?

Euro 2020 saw the former Arsenal youngster lead the way in the group stages for interceptions per game (3.3, via WhoScored).

That average has naturally dropped upon returning to club duty (0.3) but his 1.3 tackles over the same period rank amongst the top five in Steven Gerrard's squad.

Starting all three of their league games thus far, Kamara also remains one of the club's most assured recyclers of possession.

Averaging 69.3 passes per game this season (the fourth-highest at the club), he has amassed a 92.8% success rate, the best of any outfielder to have started a game for Rangers.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Glen Kamara?

Earlier this month, Gerrard spoke of his admiration for the midfielder and revealed he was desperate to see him pen a new deal at Ibrox.

"Glen's progress has been brilliant and he has become a real established international player," he said (via The Daily Record).

"I love the kid and the player and I want him to stay."

