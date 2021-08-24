Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has told the French giants that he wants to leave the club this summer after a £160 million bid was received from Real Madrid, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract and rebuffed any attempt from the Ligue 1 club to negotiate an extension to his time in Paris.

Rather than lose one of their biggest assets on a free transfer next summer, PSG have seemingly decided to cash in on Mbappe in the current transfer window.

The player himself has made no secret in recent months of his desire to join Los Blancos - and it was widely predicted that he would join Carlo Ancelotti's men on a free transfer at the end of this current campaign.

Not even the lure of playing alongside recent signing Lionel Messi has been enough the persuade the sure-fire future Ballon d'Or winner to remain in Paris.

Real's eye-watering offer has been described as an 'opening bid' - and it seems likely that PSG will recoup the €180m that they paid Monaco for his services in 2018.

In his time at Le Parc des Princes, Mbappe has scored an incredible 133 goals in 173 games. That kind of ratio is exactly what Real require if they are to be contenders on both domestic and European fronts this season. By all accounts, they are now about to dig deep into their coffers to secure it.

