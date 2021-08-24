Wolves Transfer News: Key player could still depart Molineux this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Wolves' stance on selling midfielder Ruben Neves.

What has Dean Jones said about Neves potentially leaving Wolves this summer?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones explained how Wolves are willing to let Neves leave if they receive an appropriate offer from a potential suitor.

He said: “Wolves have been open all summer to Traore leaving if this money came in. The same as Ruben Neves. If the right offer comes along they've said he can go."

To hear everything that Jones said about Neves, listen to the video below...

Which clubs are interested in signing him?

If Neves does leave Wolves, it seems most likely that his next destination will be Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with Neves throughout the summer, and they may now step up their efforts to sign him after they were held to a draw by Southampton on Sunday.

Fred, in particular, had a difficult afternoon as he scored an own goal before being hauled off after 76 minutes, and it could be argued that Neves would be an upgrade on the Brazilian midfielder.

How did Neves perform in his latest outing?

While Fred was struggling at St Mary's, Neves delivered a virtuoso display at Molineux against Tottenham over the weekend, and was unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

The 24-year-old made more key passes (5) and had more touches (93) than any other player on the pitch (via WhoScored). His performance earned him a WhoScored match rating of 7.71 - Adama Traore (8.31) was his only teammate who received a higher mark.

Can Wolves afford to lose Neves and Traore in the final week of the transfer window?

Traore has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent days, meaning that Wolves could potentially lose him and Neves in the final week of the transfer window.

If one of the duo were to leave, Wolves could probably cope, and still be optimistic of going on to enjoy a positive season this year. However, both key players departing would be disastrous.

The pair have started the season strongly, and were both on top form at the weekend. Finding suitable replacements for them would be difficult even if Wolves had a whole transfer window ahead of them.

As it is, the days are ticking down quickly, so bringing in players who can have the same impact as Neves and Traore will be almost impossible at such a late stage in the market.

