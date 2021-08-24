West Ham Transfer News: Irons could now land Jesse Lingard for £10m less

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that West Ham will try to sign Manchester United's Jesse Lingard in the final week of the transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jesse Lingard?

It has been reported by ESPN that the Hammers made an enquiry for the 29-cap international last week but their advances were knocked back by United.

Jones expects West Ham to return for the attacking midfielder ahead of the window closing at the end of the month.

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones acknowledged that the east London club have taken their time in the market to make a formal bid for Lingard but he now expects them to step up their interest in the 28-year-old.

When referring to West Ham's prospects of making a move for Lingard, Jones said: “Yeah definitely. They’re already in the conversation. They’ve laid off of it for a bit because they were told that Jesse wanted to see if he was in the team in the early weeks of the season.

“Clearly, he’s not in the main plans under Solskjaer. So, their plan was always to visit it in the last week of the window. One, because that’s what the player has really requested, but two, because his value should be lessened by now as well.

“If you’d have tried to strike a deal for Jesse Lingard a month ago, it probably would have cost you £10m more than it will do at the end of this window. They are definitely in the hunt for him.”

Why could Lingard now be £10m cheaper?

Lingard may now be significantly cheaper than earlier this summer due to his lack of game time at United in the early stages of the current campaign.

He has not started either of the side's first two league matches, only making a brief appearance from the bench on the weekend against Southampton. Meanwhile, the likes of Daniel James and Anthony Martial have been handed chances to impress from the start, indicating that they are ahead of Lingard in the pecking order.

With Marcus Rashford still to return from injury, it seems that Lingard will not be an important player at Old Trafford this season if he does remain at the club.

Can West Ham improve on last season's finish if they sign Lingard?

West Ham had an outstanding season in 2020/21 as they finished in sixth place under David Moyes.

They have started this year even better, netting eight goals in their first two games, meaning that they currently sit top of the table.

The big test that awaits them is how they cope with the demands of European football as well, with the side set to enter the Europa League group stages in the coming weeks.

However, if they can add Lingard to their ranks, the Irons would be giving themselves a strong chance of building on last season's heroics and finishing in an even higher position this time around.

