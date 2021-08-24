Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last season, Everton's Moise Kean was lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar while on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

On Tuesday night, the 21-year-old striker found himself in somewhat less glamorous company as he made a rare start for the Toffees in their Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Although Everton ultimately advanced through to the third-round of the competition after a 2-1 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, Kean himself had a night to forget.

Called upon by boss Rafa Benitez to allow both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be rested, the Italian was frustrated when he saw a goal harshly ruled out for offside.

Read more: Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draw, Results, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Things went from bad to worse for Kean just before the hour mark, though, when he was shown a straight red card for seemingly pushing Huddersfield's Duane Holmes in the neck following an off-the-ball scuffle.

Enter Giveaway

A clip of the incident can be seen below. We've certainly seen altercations like this dealt with without the need for anyone to be dismissed but Keen does raise his arms directly in front of referee Matthew Donohue - who was well within his rights to given Kean his marching orders.

The initial coming together between the two players seems like something and nothing. Put simply, Kean doesn't need to be getting involved. Holmes was cautioned for the part he played in proceedings.

1 of 12 Did Dominic Calvert-Lewin score on his Premier League debut for Everton? Yes No

For a club such as Everton, the Carabao Cup probably represents their best chance of silverware this season. Although his side managed to see off Huddersfield without the presence of Kean for the last 30 minutes of the game, it is hard to imagine Benitez being thrilled at the actions of his frontman.

There are already questions as to whether Kean's future lies at Goodison Park and Tuesday's antics won't have endeared him to many at the club. Any potential suitors for the player watching the above footage might also have second thoughts following the incident.

Hardly fantastic timing on Kean's part. What a difference a few months can make!

Arteta SACKED Soon! Conte IN! (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News