Arsenal technical director Edu has received rave reviews according to journalist Dean Jones.

What has Dean Jones said about Edu?

While appearing on The Football Terrace, Jones was asked whether Edu's job was under threat as a result of Arsenal's summer transfer window.

However, the journalist insisted that wasn't the case and revealed that Arsenal's key man on transfer matters is highly respected by those he's worked with.

He told Football Terrace host Terry Flewers: "Everyone speaks glowingly about him to be honest. I’ve spoken to a couple of agents that say he’s unbelievable at his job, his depth of knowledge is ridiculous, great pleasure to deal with.

"Never actually heard anyone say a bad word about him to be honest. So just based on what I’ve heard and been told, I’d say no he’s not going anywhere."

What is Edu's role at Arsenal?

Edu was made Arsenal technical director at the start of summer 2019.

His role oversees the work of first-team coaches, the academy, scouting and recruitment, so ultimately he's at the forefront of Arsenal's efforts in the transfer market.

The Brazilian played for Arsenal between 2001 and 2005 and was part of their famous Invincibles squad.

Which major signings has Edu overseen at Arsenal?

Since Edu joined the club, Arsenal have brought in the likes of Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney in 2019, Thomas Partey and Gabriel in 2020, and Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga in 2021.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been a particularly affluent period for Arsenal on the pitch. During Edu's spell, Arsenal have finished 8th in consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Why would Edu's job be under threat?

To put it simply, Arsenal's transfer window has thus far posed as many questions as answers.

The Gunners finished 8th in the Premier League last season and yet they're still to make a signing that would obviously lift them higher up the table.

In fact, White and Ramsdale finished below the Gunners for Brighton and Sheffield United respectively last season, while Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga are both young imports from foreign leagues.

Arsenal are yet to really make a heavyweight addition and while Odegaard represents a solid purchase from Real Madrid, he doesn't actually improve Mikel Arteta's squad as he was at the Emirates on loan in the second half of last season.

Combine that with Arsenal's back-to-back defeats at the start of the season and it's easy to understand why a fan asked about Edu's job security.

