Journalist Dean Jones has slammed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for starting Anthony Martial against Southampton.

What has Dean Jones said about Solskjaer starting Martial?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones criticised the Old Trafford gaffer for unexpectedly starting Martial in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Manchester United won their previous fixture 5-1 against Leeds United at home, but Solskjaer elected to make changes for the trip to the south coast.

Among those was the surprise reprieve of Martial at the tip of United's attack with Mason Greenwood moving over to the right wing.

Jones told Football Terrace host Terry Flewers: "Why he’s put Martial in the starting line-up unnecessarily like that is beyond me to be honest.

"A player that they’ve considered all summer is available for transfer, hasn’t shown signs of good form as a forward for a long time.

"You stick with what’s working and if anything, surely Greenwood would go into the central role and you’d bring Sancho in and make his debut out wide."

What happened in United's draw with Southampton?

United failed to carry their momentum from the previous win over Leeds into the Southampton clash.

It was actually the visitors who found the net first when a shot deflected off Fred and span into the bottom corner of David De Gea's net.

United managed to get the game on level terms when Paul Pogba assisted Mason Greenwood but couldn't capitalise and had only two shots on goal in the final 25 minutes.

How did Martial perform against Southampton?

It wasn't a particularly great afternoon for the Frenchman.

As per Whoscored, he managed just a single effort at goal, didn't create any chances and completed a mere 67% of his passes.

In fact, he had just 13 touches of the ball, was caught offside twice and dispossessed twice, before being subbed off for Jadon Sancho in the 59th minute.

Was it a surprise that Martial started?

Considering Greenwood's impressive performance against Leeds the previous weekend, which saw him score once, take three efforts at goal and complete five dribbles, Martial's selection at centre-forward was certainly unexpected.

Solskjaer could have given summer signing Sancho his first Premier League start instead, while Dan James was industrious in attack against Leeds with three efforts at goal and Jesse Lingard - who scored nine times on loan at West Ham last season - was included in the squad but not the starting line-up.

Rather, the United boss put his faith in Martial, who has scored just four times in his last 24 Premier League appearances, including two goalless outings this season.

