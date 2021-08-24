Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new Premier League season could hardly have got off to a worse start for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Despite being backed with around £125 million in transfer spending this summer, the 39-year-old Spaniard finds his side without a point - or a goal - after their opening two fixtures of the new campaign.

In Arteta's defence, the club has been hit by a wave of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, robbing him of a number key squad members for games against Brentford and Chelsea.

Arsenal were turned over by a 2-0 scoreline in both games, offering very little resistance in the process. Although there is an appreciation that Arteta is operating under some difficult circumstances at present, Gunners fans are far from happy with what they have seen from their team in the early stages of the season - with a growing number now calling for a change of manager.

Read more: Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Bizarrely, Arteta thanked supporters following Sunday's loss to Chelsea at the Emirates, even though most had spent the majority of the match loudly booing his team.

Patience is wearing thin on the red side of north London, with a report from The Telegraph now suggesting that Arteta could have just five Premier League games left to save his job.



Unfortunately for the Arsenal boss, the first of those crunch fixtures comes in the shape of a trip to defending champions Manchester City on Saturday - exactly the sort of assignment you'd want to avoid with a side struggling for form and confidence.

1 of 12 Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal? Yes No

Games against Norwich, Burnley, Tottenham and Brighton follow after the first international break of the season. It is believed, however, that the Arsenal board are ready to act if Arteta does not arrest the slide during that run of fixtures.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

October's World Cup qualifying window has seemingly been pencilled in as the time where the club would part company with their manager should their fortunes not improve.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is available immediately, having left Inter Milan in the summer. All signs point to the Italian being Arsenal's first-choice if they decide to dispense with Arteta's services.

For his part, Arteta remains convinced he can turn things around at the Emirates, particularly once he is able to call on a full complement of players. Whether he gets that opportunity, however, remains to be seen.

Arteta SACKED Soon! Conte IN! (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News