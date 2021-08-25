Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa got their Carabao Cup campaign underway in style on Tuesday night.

The Villans, who celebrated a Premier League victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, made light work of League Two Barrow with a 6-0 triumph at Holker Street.

Cameron Archer rightfully took much of the applause during the second-round tie as he notched his first senior goals for Dean Smith's men, firing home a sensational hat-trick at just 19 years old.

Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa

However, the former Solihull Moors loanee wasn't the only Villa star who made headlines during the victory because first-team regular Anwar El Ghazi also made his presence felt.

Alongside Frederic Guilbert, El Ghazi notched the remainder of Villa's goals that weren't finished off by Archer, helping himself to a brace of strikes across the opening 45 minutes.

His second finish came in the form of a neatly-tucked-away volley, prompting him to make a shushing gesture to Barrow fans, but it was his opening strike that was particularly noteworthy.

El Ghazi bags a brace

And that might seem surprising when you consider that it came from the penalty spot, which has proven to be a bountiful mode of scoring for El Ghazi during his time in English football.

The former Ajax man has now taken seven penalties for Villa and has scored every single one, but none of them - rest assured - have been more ice-cold than his conversion in the Carabao Cup.

Not only did El Ghazi decide to risk humiliation by taking on the Panenka technique, but he did so - deliberately or not - in a manner so nonchalant that the ball bounced before it even crossed the line.

El Ghazi's ice-cold Panenka

Yes, that's right, El Ghazi put so little power behind the effort that it's perhaps a wonder that Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman didn't have time to recover from having been fooled by the strike.

But alas, El Ghazi pitched his Panenka perfectly in what will likely go down as one of the most badass iterations of the technique that we've ever seen, so be sure to check it out down below:

What do you reckon - did El Ghazi mean to hit it with so little power?

Promise for El Ghazi and Villa

There's a fairly large contingent who believe that the 27-year-old simply scuffed the strike, which is a reasonable assumption to make, but there's no denying the audacity regardless of the intention.

And while the ball might only have crept across the line at a snail's pace, it was hardly demonstrative of the way in which Villa booked themselves a place in the third round.

There's quiet optimism surrounding every aspect of the Villans this season and perhaps lifting the Carabao Cup would be just what the doctor ordered in a period of real promise at Villa Park.

