QPR Transfer News: Update emerges regarding Hoops' pursuit of Premier League forward

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to build upon their promising start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign this weekend when they host Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops managed to salvage a point in their clash with Barnsley last Saturday as Charlie Austin netted a late equaliser.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, QPR could potentially move into the automatic promotion places if they manage to overcome the threat that Coventry will pose.

Yet to suffer defeat in the Championship this season, the Hoops will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run.

Whilst QPR boss Mark Warburton has already managed to make a host of signings this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to bolster his squad once again before the transfer window shuts on August 31st.

One of the players who was recently linked with a move to the Hoops was Andre Gray.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from Football Insider last week suggested that QPR had entered the race to sign the Watford forward on loan.

Birmingham City and Middlesbrough were also credited with interest whilst West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City have previously been touted as potential suitors.

Gray has yet to make an appearance for Watford in the Premier League this season and recently fell further down the pecking order at Vicarage Road due to the presence of Cucho Hernandez and Emmanuel Dennis.

In a fresh update concerning QPR's pursuit of Gray, it has now been revealed that they have hit a stumbling block.

According to the Daily Express, the Hoops are unwilling to pay a sizeable amount of money towards the forward's wages.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham are also believed to be taking this particular stance.

It is understood that Gray is currently earning £70,000-per-week at Watford (as per Spotrac).

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it could be argued that QPR may find it beneficial to switch their focus to other targets if they are indeed looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Although Gray has scored 46 goals at this level during his career to date, his performances for Watford last season were relatively underwhelming.

The forward only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.27 in the Championship as he provided six direct goal contributions in 30 appearances.

Unless Watford are willing to pay a considerable chunk of Gray's wages, QPR ought to steer clear of signing him as there is no guarantee that he will be able to challenge the likes of Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes for a place in the club's starting eleven.

