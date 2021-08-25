Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just when we thought this transfer window couldn’t get any crazier, it goes and shocks us.

Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain was trumped by Lionel Messi joining him after he failed to agree on a new contract at Barcelona.

But even Messi’s sensational switch to the Parc des Princes could be blown out of the water in the final week of the window.

Firstly, Real Madrid have submitted a huge bid in the attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Yeah, that’s pretty big news.

But almost at the same time on Tuesday evening, reports emerged that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to move to Manchester City.

City have been linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane throughout the summer but news on that front have gone fairly quiet in recent weeks.

Could they now turn to Ronaldo instead?

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Ronaldo is 'seeking to engineer a move' to Man City before the end of the transfer window next week.

It really would be a sensational move - especially considering he spent six years at rivals Manchester United.

But let’s just imagine, for one moment, Ronaldo teaming up with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

How would he fit into their starting XI?

Well, we’ve decided to take a look - and it’s a scary prospect!

Man City's XI if Ronaldo joins

And just look at who that leaves on the bench - or out of the squad altogether.

Nathan Ake

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Aymeric Laporte

Benjamin Mendy

Ilkay Gundogan

Fernandinho

Bernardo Silva

Raheem Sterling

Ferran Torres

Gabriel Jesus

An embarrassment of riches that would leave Man City not only favourites for the Premier League but surely favourites to finally win the Champions League.

