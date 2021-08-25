Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is a man who is idolised across the world.

The Argentine really has transcended the sport of football during throughout the course of his incredible professional career thus far.

Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer was one of the most talked about events in recent memory, which is yet more evidence of the 34-year-old's global appeal.

Due to the fact that he is adored by millions - if not billions - of people, the little magician has received countless tributes from around the world.

But there are perhaps no others that are quite as touching as the one from an Argentine chef named Francisco Javier Guardiola (who is not related to Manchester City manager, Pep).

The football fan has actually constructed his own stadium named 'Estadio Leo Messi' in the mountains of Mendoza, which is around 1,000km from Messi's native Rosario.

Francisco's stadium is simply a small pitch with no floodlights, no real pitch markings, no regulation-size goals and - most importantly - stunning views of the Andes.

In our eyes, it's an absolute masterpiece and you can take a look at images of the magnificent creation below.

Images + video: 'Estadio Leo Messi'

That really is superb.

Francisco's daughter, Maca, who shared the images of her father's 'Estadio Leo Messi' online, said: "My old man built himself a stadium in the middle of the mountains (Mendoza, Argentina) and named it Estadio Leo Messi.

"I need you to see it, please, it's my old man's dream. I think it's a better tribute than the one Barcelona paid him."

She's right, Barcelona should take a leaf out of her father's book.

"I wanted to pay a small tribute to someone who has given us so much happiness," Francisco himself told Ole, per Marca. "He's part of history, not only in football but in art.

"It was my own simple tribute. It was secret, but my daughter made it go around the world."

