Are we about to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo become teammates?

Many football fans have long dreamt of watching the eternal rivals playing on the same team before they retire.

And there’s a chance that dream will become a reality before the transfer window closes.

Ronaldo, who reportedly asked to be benched for Juventus’s Serie A opener against Udinese last weekend because he wants to leave Turin, is currently on the hunt for a new club.

There are only a handful of teams that could realistically sign the 36-year-old this summer.

Will Ronaldo replace Mbappe at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are one of them - and the French club could be tempted to sign arguably the greatest goalscorer in football history if they agree to sell Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s PSG contract expires next summer and, as things stand, the world-class France international has no plans to renew his deal.

The 22-year-old wants to secure a dream move to Real Madrid, who submitted a £137 million formal offer to PSG on Tuesday night.

PSG must decide whether they cash in on Mbappe this summer, or risk losing him for free in 2022.

PSG owner's brother posts Messi and Ronaldo tweet

The brother of PSG owner Tamim bin Hamad Al Than, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, has caused a stir on social media by dropping a cryptic tweet, per The Daily Mail.

The Qatari royal shared an image of Messi and Ronaldo in PSG kits alongside the caption: ‘Maybe?’ written in three different languages.

Check it out…

Messi joined PSG earlier this month following his shock departure from Barcelona and is expected to make his debut against Reims this weekend.

PSG’s following fixture is against Clermont Foot on September 12. Will we see Messi and Ronaldo in the same front three alongside Neymar that day? It’s a mouth-watering prospect.

Juventus owner's family member responds

However, the eyebrow-raising tweet was met with a response from a member of the Agnelli family, Lapo Elkann, who own Juventus.

"CR7 is a Juventus FC player. It is disrespectful to continue putting other shirts on him as if he were a sticker," Elkann wrote.

"If he changes teams, wherever he goes, he will have respect as a man and as an athlete. For us, football is a passion for generations.”

