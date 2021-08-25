Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain, sensational rumours surrounding the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho having already left him, Erling Haaland must be feeling pretty left out this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid was tentatively linked with a move away from the German club this summer but it seemed there wasn’t anything too concrete in those reports.

One of the clubs he was reportedly in negotiations to join was Chelsea.

The Blues have since turned to Romelu Lukaku and it’s not hard to see why after details of Haaland’s proposed contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to German outlet Bild, Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, demanded a salary of £820,000-a-week!

No, really.

But it doesn’t end there.

Raiola also wanted a £34m agent's fee as well as a salary for himself in a five-year package that would cost Chelsea £275 million.

That’s before you even consider the transfer fee with Dortmund valuing the Norwegian at £150 million.

It really would have been one of the biggest deals in football history and it had Raiola’s fingerprints all over it.

It’s been widely reported that Haaland has a release clause of £68 million in his contract that will become active in 2022.

If that’s true, you can imagine there will be an almighty fight for his signature next summer.

And Raiola will no doubt be up to his old tricks when it comes to agent fees and wages.

The transfer fee may be relatively low come next year but that will only increase his - and Haaland’s bargaining power - when it comes to his contract.

Haaland is an incredible talent but, as Sir Alex Ferguson put it, he has a sh*tbag of an agent.

