Tottenham Transfer News: Romano reveals Paratici working hard to sign Premier League star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are very keen on signing Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Traore?

Spurs have recently been linked with making a move for the 25-year-old, with the transfer window set to shut next Tuesday.

The north London club appear to have stepped up their interest in Traore over the last couple of days after he caused them numerous problems on the weekend when Tottenham travelled to Molineux.

Traore completed nine dribbles on his way to a WhoScored match rating of 8.31 - making him the highest-rated player on the pitch.

Antonio Conte in at Arsenal?! Find out the latest on The Football Terrace...

What has Romano said in his update on Traore potentially joining Spurs?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano explained that Traore is currently one of Tottenham's key transfer targets heading into the final days of the window.

When asked about Spurs' current efforts to sign the 5 foot 10 international, Romano said: “Working for Adama Traore, yes. He’s the main target talking about top players. They are working on it, still nothing agreed on the point with Wolves about the fee of the player but they’re working on it. He’s the priority now for Tottenham. The player will be prepared to join Tottenham so it’s open.

“And Tottenham are really pushing on this one. They are pushing and pushing because they want Adama, Nuno of course wants to work again with Adama, so Fabio Paratici is on it. Let’s see in the coming hours.”

What is Wolves' response to Tottenham's interest?

It has been claimed that Wolves are open to selling Traore if they receive a suitable offer for his services.

However, when asked on Tuesday night following Wolves' 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whether he expected Traore to still be at the club at the end of August, manager Bruno Lage responded: "yeah, I think so."

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Would Tottenham have a front three to rival the top clubs in the Premier League if they sign Traore?

If they can keep Harry Kane, they could. Admittedly, that's a big if, as Kane continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City.

There are some exceptional front threes in England's top division, with Chelsea having Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku, Liverpool being able to call upon Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, while City have an extraordinary amount of talent in the shape of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

A front three of Kane, Traore and Son Heung-min would also be a formidable trio. With Traore's pace and dribbling ability complementing Kane and Son's goals and assists, Tottenham would have all bases covered from an attacking perspective, suggesting that they could go toe-to-toe with some of the best clubs in the country.

News Now - Sport News