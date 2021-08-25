Tanzania President condemned for 'flat-chested' comments about women's football team

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been widely condemned for her comments made about the country’s women’s national football team.

The leader has received backlash after describing the players as being 'flat-chested' and unattractive for marriage.

Hassan made the comments while hosting the Tanzanian Under-23 men's football team at a victory ceremony at Ikulu, the country's State House in Dar es Salaam.

The 61-year-old rose to power in March and is Tanzania's first ever female head of state.

Her comments came, ironically, after calling for better funding for women's sports. Hassan also praised the Tanzania women's national team for making the nation proud by winning trophies but would find it difficult to find someone to marry.

"For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women," the President said. "And if you look at their faces you might wonder. Because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want."

Hassan's comments have been heavily condemned. Her remarks have been described as "a humiliation to all women" and many are questioning her stance on life without marriage.

"Today they are making us proud as a nation when they bring trophies to the country but if you look at their lives in the future, when the legs are tired from playing, when they don't have the health to play, what life will they be living?"

The Twiga Stars are currently ranked 142nd in the world and will be competing in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.

Tanzania's first fixture will consist of two legs against Namibia on October 18th and 26th respectively.

