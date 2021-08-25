Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Coming off what was considered to be one of the best TakeOver events in some time, WWE headed back to the Capitol Wrestling Center for another stacked episode of WWE NXT TV.

Cameron Grimes and Ted Dibiase are headed to the moon

The new Million Dollar Champion and the Million Dollar Man celebrate the defeat of LA Knight at NXT TakeOver 36 in style

Ridge Holland def. Timothy Thatcher

Ridge Holland and Timothy Thatcher turned up the aggression in the Capitol Wrestling Center, but the stunning return of Danny Burch tipped the scales in the ongoing war.

The bruiser from Yorkshire imposed his will on Thatcher to earn the win and fireworks followed as Burch, Dunne & Lorcan went on the attack against Ciampa and his teammate.

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter have been climbing the NXT Women’s Tag Team ladder, but Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne were out to prove they’re taking over the black-and-gold brand.

The newcomers had their moments, but the Tik Tok Tag Team's chemistry kicked in to set up a moonsault combo for the win. After the match, Catanzaro & Carter let the NXT Universe know that they have their eyes on the titles.

Kay Lee Ray def. Valentina Feroz

Kay Lee Ray put the NXT Women’s division on notice with her emergence at NXT TakeOver 36. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion opened even more eyes with a dominant performance against Valentina Feroz that ended with a crushing Gory Bomb.

Samoa Joe’s reign begins in chaos

Samoa Joe made history at NXT TakeOver 36 as the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. All that did on the black-and-gold brand was line up the challengers as Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Kyle O'Reilly sparked a chaotic brawl.

Carmelo Hayes def. Odyssey Jones - NXT Breakout Tournament Final

It was a complete clash of styles in the NXT Breakout Tournament Final, as the high-flying and flashy Carmelo Hayes collided with the massive Odyssey Jones.

Jones stopped “NXT’s First Round Pick” dead in his tracks by catching a splash and slamming his opponent.

Hayes flipped the match with a series of kicks, and then shocked Jones with a roll-up reversal for the win. With a championship contract secured, Hayes passed on choosing an immediate opportunity but put the whole locker room on notice

Xyon Quinn def. Boa

Disobedience will not be tolerated. As Boa looked to pay respects to the throne of Mei Ying, Xyon Quinn came charging back at his opponent with a brutal forearm for the pin. And the NXT Universe is left to only imagine how Mei Ying might respond after the embarrassment to Tian Sha.

Legado del Fantasma def. Hit Row

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma brought their rivalry to the ring after weeks of back-and-forth, parking lot brawls and guitar smashes. Top Dolla appeared to shift the match, as the gigantic Superstar lifted up and dropped Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza all at once.

With B-Fab laying in wait throughout the match, Elektra Lopez appeared to even the odds for Legado del Fantasma and distract Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for an Escobar roll-up win

You can watch every single episode of WWE NXT live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News