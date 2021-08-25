Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to various reports, "there was a lot of talk" this weekend coming out of WWE regarding the future of WALTER with the brand.

PWInsider is reporting that, following his brilliant match at TakeOver 36 with Ilja Dragunov, there have been a lot of discussions about using WALTER more in the US:

There was a LOT of talk coming out of his insane match at Takeover 36 that WALTER needs to be on WWE NXT proper on a consistent basis. Whether that happens or not, time will tell.

There is obviously no word on whether or not WALTER is going to become a full-time member of the NXT roster in the US, and a lot of this would depend on the Austrian's willingness to travel more regularly to the US.

WALTER has been very open about the fact he wants to remain in Europe and not move over full-time to America, but there will still be scope to use the former NXT UK Champion on the Black and Gold brand.

WALTER dropped his title after 870 days to Ilja Dragunov at TakeOver 36, with the natural next step for the big man being a move over to the US.

This has been seen lately with Kay Lee Ray, as PWInsider reports that the Scotswoman is now a full-time member of the NXT roster after dropping her NXT UK Women's Championship in June.

Kay Lee Ray is on the WWE NXT roster full-time going forward and will be residing in the United States, PWInsider.com has confirmed. This is not meant to be a short run and then she's back to NXT UK. She has been at the WWE PC working out since the first week of August, as we reported at the time.

WALTER did not appear on last night's episode of WWE NXT, but given how impressive his performances have been for the brand, it isn't surprising to hear that higher-ups want him appearing more often.

