Forza Horizon 5: All-new gameplay footage revealed

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most eagerly anticipated new releases for Microsoft platforms this year with millions hugely excited to see what the developers have come up with.

While the gaming community have been treated to an array of new features and details from Playground Games regarding the fifth mainline version of the racing sim, we got to see more content straight from Xbox Gamescom live stream on Tuesday.

The Forza franchise heads to Mexico for the first time and will make a 5,225-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean from the UK, where Forza 4 was set.

While we have seen snippets of gameplay footage for Forza Horizon 5, none have been as extensive as the footage shown below.

Developers promised that the new world will be the "largest map ever" and recently revealed, with some fanfare, what gamers can expect in Mexico.

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Trailer

Shared on Xbox's official YouTube channel, we got to see eight minutes of brand new gameplay which included active volcanos, spectacular stunts and racing across the desert.

We also got to see two new cars for Forza Horizon 5 - Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.

The footage is beautiful from almost every angle and analysing the pre-production content suggests that this could be one of the best-looking racing games of all time.

As well as this, we got to see some of the game's '11 unique biomes' which showcased Forza's environment in all its glory. We got to see three of those with the volcano, farmland and jungles.

Even famous racing streamers have been left stunned by the graphical presentation of the new game - in what is promising to be a hugely exciting addition to the series.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on 5th November 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

