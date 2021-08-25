Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Leaked New Map Fracture Circulates on Social Media

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is just a few weeks away and several leaks have already begun popping up for the new update, including a rumoured new map, Fracture.

Riot Games has already been teasing the rumoured Canyon map on their social media channels, but now a data miner has found more information regarding yet another addition.

Valorant leaker @floxayyy confirmed that the new map would be coming to the game as part of the new Act on either the 8th/9th of September.

Confirming the leak on social media, Floxayy said: “To sum it up: New map, Fracture;

A top-secret experiment site split apart by a radianite-fueled disaster.

“Flip the script on attackers with aggressive defender positioning on a new dual-biome map.”

Riot Games has not given any confirmation regarding the new map, although they did recently confirm that the new Act would be coming on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company revealed the following: “We think Act II is gonna be a banger, but we’ve hit some constraints while getting it to the quality bar you deserve.

“So, we’re slightly adjusting Act start timings. Here’s the new schedule and what it means for you:

“Competitive Act I ends September 7 (please refer to the new in-game timer for exact times in your region). You get more time to earn a higher rank and fill that Act Rank Badge!

“You can use those extra 2 weeks to unlock more tiers on the Battlepass with the help of the extended daily and weekly missions! So, each extra day gets the usual 2 daily missions, and each week gets the set of 3 weekly missions (6 total).”

Nothing beyond the name of the new map has been leaked thus far, although some fans online are concerned that this will be another ‘Breeze.’

Others aren’t happy that Riot are releasing a new Act without the introduction of a new Agent, especially as the release was pushed back by Riot by two weeks.

One player on Twitter would write: “2 weeks for only a map and no new agent.”

When questioned by another player what the issue is, they would clarify that: “the problem is the 2 extra weeks.”

We hope to get more official information from Riot regarding Episode 3 Act 2 in the coming days.

