So, rumour has it that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Manchester City.

With less than a week remaining of the transfer window, it’s going to be extremely difficult for Pep Guardiola’s side to strike a deal with Juventus for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But just the news that the former Manchester United star fancies a move to Etihad is sensational.

At the weekend, reports emerged that Ronaldo asked to be named on the bench for Juventus’ opener against Udinese because he wanted to find a ‘solution’ in the transfer market.

We didn’t quite know what that meant at the time but assumed only a move to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain would be on the cards. Even then, that seemed unlikely.

However, Man City have now emerged as front-runners for his signature.

If Ronaldo was to move to Man City, it would certainly be interesting to see the reaction of Man United fans who still consider him a club hero for his six years at the club, where he won three Premier League titles and a Champions League.

It couldn’t happen, could it?

Well, in an interview with BBC’s Dan Roan back in 2015, Ronaldo insisted that he would have absolutely no interest in joining Man City.

“Is it possible that, one day, if Man City gave you the right offer you’d play for them?” Roan asked.

But Ronaldo didn’t hesitate with his answer.

Video: Ronaldo suggests he'd never move to Man City

“You think the money will change my mind now? I don’t think so. This is not going to be a problem. If you speak about the money, I’ll go to Qatar. They probably have more money that Manchester City. It’s not about the money, it’s about the passion.”

He made it clear that he’d never be interested in a move to Man City.

Six years later and it seems the Juventus man is very much interested in joining Guardiola in the Premier League and City.

Watch this space.

