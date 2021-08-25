Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Leaked Battlepass and Skins

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is just a few weeks away and several leaks have already begun popping up for the new update, including some skins and information regarding the battlepass.

Riot Games has already been teasing the rumoured Canyon map on their social media channels, but now a prolific Valorant leaker has revealed more information regarding the new Act.

@ValorLeaks confirmed some of what we will be seeing when the Episode 3 Act 2 release goes live on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

The Twitter account confirmed the following information regarding Valorant Episode 3 Act 2:

“Act 2 Battlepass | #VALORANT. Add the Varnish, Nitro, and Artisan weapon skins to your collection along with other jaw-dropping Act II exclusives.

“The Zedd Skins are coming to Valorant in Act 2! | #VALORANT. Make a masterpiece of your matches with skins created in direct collaboration with producer and songwriter ZEDD.”

Riot Games has not given any official confirmation regarding the battle pass and skins for the new update, although they did recently confirm that the new Act would be coming on September 8th.

The company revealed the following: “We think Act II is gonna be a banger, but we’ve hit some constraints while getting it to the quality bar you deserve.”

It’s interesting that Riot are looking at doing cross-promotion with the likes of Zedd, with other battle royale games such as Fortnite having already established a foothold in the pop culture world.

Zedd is a massively popular DJ/musical artist, but he is also a gamer, so it makes sense for the ever-growing FPS and eSports giant Valorant to have a crossover skin with the worldwide star.

Fans seem to be excited at the news of the new battlepass, with some hoping that there will be a new Spectre skin as part of the new Act.

Some fans are not overly excited about the leaked Zedd crossover, with many on Twitter suggesting that other players save up for the new Recon skins and get the Butterfly Knife that has been causing a stir online since Riot made the announcement of Recon yesterday.

We hope to get more official information from Riot regarding Episode 3 Act 2 in the coming days.

