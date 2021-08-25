Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds linked with move for 25-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest's dismal start to the 2021/22 campaign continued last night as they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds were ultimately outclassed in this particular fixture as goals from Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed a 4-0 victory for Bruno Lage's side.

Having now lost four games in a row in all competitions, Forest will be determined to kick-start their season by picking up a positive result against arch-rivals Derby County this weekend.

Considering that the Reds are currently bottom of the Championship standings, they could be in for a tough afternoon at Pride Park if they fail to step up to the mark.

For the second consecutive game, Forest were unable to register a shot on target as they offered no threat in an attacking sense against Wolves.

Although the Reds have managed to bolster their options in this particular area by signing Philip Zinckernagel from Watford on loan, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they are still looking into the possibility of signing a striker.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Rams, Chris Hughton's side have been linked with a potential swoop for a player who produced some impressive performances in League One last season.

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (24/08, 13:06), Forest are believed to be very interested in Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles.

The forward is also understood to be on Barnsley's radar whilst Bristol City are reportedly in talks over a potential swoop.

Any suitor may have to pay a fee in the region of £700,000 in order to meet Accrington's valuation of Charles.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Forest will have to fend off competition from two of their Championship rivals in order to seal a deal for Charles, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Hughton if they are indeed interested in the 25-year-old.

During the previous campaign, the Accrington ace managed to set League One alight with his attacking displays as he netted 19 goals and provided three assists for his team-mates in 43 appearances at this level.

Whilst it may take the Northern Ireland international some time to adapt to life in the second-tier due to the fact that he has never featured in this division before, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive at the City Ground.

In order to avoid the possibility of missing out on Charles' signature, Forest will need to act quickly as the transfer window is set to close on Tuesday.

