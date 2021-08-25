West Brom news: Valerien Ismael makes transfer admission ahead of Arsenal clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run to six games in all competitions tonight when they face Arsenal in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Whilst the Baggies will enter this particular clash as underdogs, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they give the Gunners a run for their money at The Hawthorns.

After recently sealing an eye-catching 4-0 victory over Sheffield United, West Brom backed up this particular display by picking up all three points in their clash with Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

With his side set to take on Peterborough United on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom manager Valerien Ismael decides to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven for this evening's showdown.

Whilst Matt Clarke will be forced to watch on from the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury against Blackburn, the likes of Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana could feature for the club.

Although Ismael has already managed to bolster his squad by making three signings this summer, he is still looking to draft in some fresh faces between now and the end of August.

Making reference to his transfer plans, the Baggies boss has admitted that the club are working on potential deals and are currently looking into the possibility of signing a new striker.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of tonight's meeting with Arsenal, Ismael said: “We know behind the scenes what we have to do.

"We try and we have some more days.

“We are calm.

"We don’t need to rush as we know exactly what we want.

“My expectation is that we can do something until the end."

Ismael later added: “It’s one of the areas [the striker position] yes, but we’ll see what we can do.

“We have to make sure we pick the right player.”

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst West Brom are currently able to call upon the likes of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson who are both capable of operating in the centre-forward role, Ismael could potentially help this duo reach new heights this season by drafting in some added competition.

Whereas the Baggies are set to miss out on Liam Delap who is expected to stay at Manchester City this summer, they have recently been linked with a move for Orlando City striker Daryl Dike who worked under Ismael during his loan spell at Barnsley earlier this year.

Providing that West Brom are able to nail their recruitment in the coming days, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they push on in the Championship.

By maintaining their consistency over the course of the campaign, the Baggies could potentially seal an immediate return to the Premier League next year.

