Halo Infinite Release Date: New leaks appear to confirm 2021 launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite could be launched just in time for Christmas after more leaks emerged online regarding details of 343 Industries' all-new game.

The sci-fi first-person shooter was considered to be one of the pioneers of action video games back when the franchise was first released in the 2000s, and some argue that it helped put the first Xbox console on the map.

While details from the game's developers have been slim going up to now, only leaks from multiple sources have given the gaming community an idea of what they can expect from the hugely successful series.

While rumours have been circulating regarding Halo Infinite being delayed once more following the recent technical playtest that took place, 343 have remained tight-lipped regarding when Halo Infinite might be launched.

However, it appears that those details have been made more clear following a recent leak that appeared online.

Read more: Halo Infinite: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PC, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Halo Infinite Release Date leaked

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, a screenshot was released that suggested Halo Infinite will be released on 12th December 2021 - just in time for Christmas.

Of course, this is depending on whether there will be any further delays on the back of the beta test as 343 continue to take feedback on board.

As you can see from the image above, this is just concerning the game's Campaign mode which suggests that multiplayer, and possibly even battle royale which has been rumoured to be included, could come later on in the year, maybe into 2022.

While there is expected to be a raft of new content from maps to new helmets, it is unclear whether these will all be featured in the launch edition of the game or be added to a later update or patch.

Time will tell. That being said, it will be interesting to see when Halo Infinite does launch. But it would be a surprise to us if players were forced to wait until next year to play the full game.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News