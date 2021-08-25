Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At the SummerSlam After Party, Nikki Bella told the media that she missed her ex-fiancé John Cena's match with Roman Reigns at the show as she was gambling.

While speaking to Extra, the former WWE Superstar explained that she was "too busy playing roulette" when asked about what she thought of Cena's main event match:

You know, I actually have to say when you’re in Vegas, the tables took me away. I was too busy playing roulette, and I was winning big. So I missed it.

The main event of SummerSlam saw John Cena defeated by Universal Champion Roman Reigns in what was the Hollywood megastar's first proper televised match since January 2019.

The post-match angle saw Brock Lesnar return to WWE for the first time since April 2020, confronting Roman Reigns. 'The Beast' also brutally attacked Cena after the broadcast went off the air.

Following the show, John Cena took to social media to confirm his departure from WWE, although he is slated to appear on the September 10 episode of SmackDown next month.

Nikki Bella and John Cena have had a storied history together. The pair started dating in 2012, with the majority of their relationship being documented on the Total Divas show.

John Cena then proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, but the pair cancelled their engagement the following year and went their separate ways.

Nikki Bella is now engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she has a child with, while Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot in October 2020.

This isn't the only comment from Nikki Bella to cause a stir over the last few days, with the former Divas Champion also explaining that she was frustrated with Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam.

Speaking to the media, Bella noted that she didn't think it was particularly fair how Bianca Belair was treated during Becky Lynch's return, which you can read more about by clicking here.

