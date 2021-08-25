Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has opined that ring girls are useless when it comes to mixed martial arts.

The Russian retired from MMA following his victory over Justin Gaethje, finishing with a record of 29-0.

Upon retirement, he has become a promoter, purchasing Gorilla Fighting Championship before renaming it to Eagle Fighting Championship. He also coaches other MMA fighters.

Khabib also signed a contract with football club Legion Dynamo, who compete in the third tier of Russian Football.

Speaking in a press conference, The Eagle spoke about various topics including ring girls, who he called the most useless people in UFC.

Khabib said: “Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.

"I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion. For example, I sit with my father.

"Every person has his own preferences, the culture, and values. I come to fight night, sit with my father.



"These people are passing by and showing that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate.

"I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don’t impose it to me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it.

"I think we must not mix all of it. This is my private opinion.”

There will be many who might not agree with what Khabib has had to say about ring girls but many who will also defend his claims.

While his statements may not affect the future of ring girls in MMA, there's every chance of us not seeing any in the Eagle Fighting Championship.

