Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski has tipped Fernando Alonso to still be in Formula 1 in 2024 as he feels his performances will not be impacted negatively by his age.

The Spaniard returned to the grid at the start of this campaign after a couple of years away and he has quickly got back into the swing of things with a number of impressive point-scoring finishes along the way.

Indeed, his appetite for racing remains as strong as ever, highlighted by his performance last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and Budkowski feels that his driver's talents are far from on the wane, even if he did turn 40 earlier on this summer.

Speaking to AS, Budkowski explained:

"This is not like football or cycling. Here your age doesn't influence your performance.

"He will definitely still be here in 2024."

It's a good point that he makes and the proof is very much in the pudding when it comes to Alonso - he looks as strong as ever behind the wheel with the obvious bonus of so many years experience in the sport and in other motorsport categories.

Kimi Raikkonen has shown you can head into your 40s in this sport and Alonso will clearly be looking to do the same - he'll just hope that his team can provide a car that will be challenging regularly at the sharp end once the sport's new regulations come into force in 2022.

