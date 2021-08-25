Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much Juventus want for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer on the Here We Go Podcast.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday morning that Real Madrid had tabled a £137m bid for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

However, it was also revealed that one of world football's biggest player agents is trying to create a deal that would see Mbappe move to Real Madrid and then Ronaldo take his place at PSG, putting the Portugal legend alongside his long-time Ballon d'Or rival Lionel Messi.

Speaking about Ronaldo before news of Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe first broke, Romano revealed how much Juventus would expect in transfer fees should they allow Ronaldo to leave this summer.

What has Romano said about Ronaldo leaving Juventus?

While Romano certainly didn't rule out the prospect of Ronaldo leaving Juventus this summer, he did warn that any interested party would need to agree a deal with the Serie A club as well as the 36-year-old and his agent.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: "Who wants to sign Cristiano has to find an agreement with Cristiano, with Jorge Mendes but also with Juventus because he’s not a free agent and Juventus want €25m for Cristiano Ronaldo."

That works out at £21.4m.

Is Ronaldo worth £21.4m?

Ronaldo may be into the latter half of his 30s but he's not shown many signs of slowing down.

Last season he scored 29 goals in Serie A, while the Portuguese also bagged four goals for his country at the European Championship this summer.

Of course, it all depends on the type of league Ronaldo would be moving to - the Premier League could prove to be too intense and physical for him at this stage of his career - but to say he's still got it would be an understatement.

The other factor is the length of contract Ronaldo would be signing. If interested clubs are only planning on offering him a one or two-year deal, £21.4m probably isn't worth it. If they're looking at something more long-term, that transfer fee can be justified as its value would spread across several seasons.

Messi and Ronaldo together at last?

Should Ronaldo end up at PSG, they'd have something of a dream team in attack. Messi and Ronaldo are well-established as the greatest players of their generation and spent nine years battling it out on either side of the Clasico rivalry.

To have them play alongside each other feels like an Ultimate Team fantasy come to life. But whether it would be quite as brilliant in reality, with both players now well into their 30s, remains to be seen.

