Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls weighing up move for 29-year-old winger

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League One to five games this weekend when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

Although the 2021/22 season is still in its infancy, the Owls have already provided their supporters with something to shout about by delivering some impressive displays at this level.

Currently top of the League One standings, Wednesday will unquestionably fancy their chances of overcoming the challenge that Morecambe will pose on Saturday.

As well as parting ways with a host of players this summer, Owls manager Darren Moore has managed to stamp his own authority on the club's squad by making 13 signings.

With the transfer window set to close on August 31st, Moore may be looking into the possibility of bolstering his attacking options if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sheffield Star, Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of a potential swoop.

The winger, who is currently a free-agent, spent the second-half of the previous campaign at Middlesbrough.

During his time at the Riverside Stadium, Mendez-Laing made nine appearances for Neil Warnock's side in the Championship in which he provided two direct goal contributions.

Certainly no stranger to life in the third-tier, the winger has played at this level for Rochdale, Peterborough United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town.

Having recently parted ways with Andre Green who sealed a move to Slovan Bratislava earlier this month, Wednesday could be in the market for a new winger and thus Mendez-Laing could potentially fit the bill.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Moore if he is able to convince Mendez-Laing to join Wednesday.

Although the winger's lack of consistency in the Championship earlier this year resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.39, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in a lower division.

Having been directly involved in 44 goals in 157 appearances at League One level, Mendez-Laing knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

Whilst it may take the 29-year-old some time to get up to speed, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he emerges as a key player for Wednesday in the not too distant future if they decide to sign him.

Mendez-Laing's arrival may also force the likes of Marvin Johnson and Jaden Brown to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on the Owls' fortunes in the third-tier.

