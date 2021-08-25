Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsene Wenger and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared a special moment on Tuesday after being reunited at Liverpool’s training ground.

Wenger paid a surprise visit to Liverpool’s Kirkby base to present Jurgen Klopp, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago their trophies from The Best FIFA Men’s awards for 2020.

The former Arsenal manager watched Liverpool’s training session alongside Klopp, who was seen in deep conversation with the Frenchman.

Wenger, who now works as FIFA’s chief of global football development, posed for photos alongside Liverpool’s award-winning manager and players.

But the 71-year-old was particularly thrilled to see Oxlade-Chamberlain, who he coached between 2011-2017.

Wenger signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton when the winger was just 17 years old.

The England international was one of the county’s most promising young footballers at the time and went on to play 198 times for the Gunners, scoring 20 goals.

Why did Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Arsenal?

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain left Wenger’s side for Liverpool in 2017 and admitted that playing under Klopp was the biggest reason behind his decision.

"It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make," the 24-year-old told The Times. "I want to thank the Arsenal fans who've always supported me. But I can't apologise for my decision to leave. I want to get more out of myself.

"I felt the main thing was taking myself out of my comfort zone. That's why Liverpool shouted out for me.

"Having been someone on the outside looking in, I couldn't help but notice what the manager (Klopp) is doing here, and wondering what it would be like to play for a character like that.

“He's very inspirational, passionate, involved and intense. I felt that was something that could gee me up.

"You can see from how the team play how he instils that intensity in the players. I feel like that kick up the backside would be good for me.

"The manager can take me up to the next level."

Video: Wenger and Oxlade-Chamberlain reunite

When the pair reunited at Liverpool’s training ground this week, Wenger’s respect and admiration for Oxlade-Chamberlain was clear for all to see…

“He was watching you specifically,” the man stood next to Wenger told Oxlade-Chamberlain, who recently became a father for the first time after his long-term girlfriend Perrie Edwards of Little Mix fame gave birth.

After a brief chat, Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to the training session but said to his former boss: “I’ll speak to you after.”

Arsenal fans react to the heartwarming footage

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the wholesome clip…

Latest transfer news (Football Terrace)

Can you name all 20 of these former Premier League ballers? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News