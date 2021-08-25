Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We now have some more clarification on the contract situation of Adam Cole and WWE, with reports claiming Cole's deal with Vince McMahon's company is set to expire this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cole's deal with WWE is due to expire on Friday (August 27). The report notes that people within WWE expect the former NXT star to be made another offer soon.

Fightful has learned that Cole's current WWE contract (with the short-term extension) is actually up on Friday, August 27. We've been told by WWE sources that they expect another offer within the company to come Cole's way this week.

This means that even if the two parties wanted him to, Adam Cole would be in breach of contract should he debut for AEW this week, with the promotion taping both Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday.

There was briefly some conflicting reports about Cole's status with WWE, as PWInsider initially reported that Cole's deal had actually expired, claiming the former NXT Champion was now a free agent.

However, this has now been corrected by PWInsider, who have acknowledged their error and are now reporting that Cole's contract is indeed up on Friday, as first reported by Fightful.

Mike Johnson explains that the error came from the company that Adam Cole is considered to be a free agent and is considered "done" within WWE, unless he agrees to sign a new deal.

Internally within WWE, Cole is considered done with the company unless he is signed to a new deal.

It's important to note that while Cole's contract may be running down, there is no word on whether or not he is going to chose to stay with WWE, or look to leave for the promotion for pastures new.

While they wouldn't be able to offer him a deal until his WWE contract expires, it's widely expected that AEW is going to come in with an offer for Adam Cole, especially given his close relationships with many of the people who work there.

