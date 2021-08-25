Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who'd want to be an Arsenal fan right now, eh?

The club's start to the 2021/22 Premier League season has been absolutely dire, the Gunners losing their first two games against Brentford and Chelsea without scoring a single goal.

Both performances were utterly woeful as well and fans are understandably frustrated with the current situation.

Unsurprisingly, Mikel Arteta faces a battle to save his job.

The Spaniard will not be sacked in the coming weeks, as those higher up at the club still believe in him. However, the board will not have limitless patience with him this season.

A report from The Independent has detailed the manager's state of affairs in north London right now and it certainly doesn't make for pretty reading if you're an Arsenal fan.

Arteta has his admirers at the club, of that there's no doubt, but the man nicknamed 'mini Wenger' for his authoritative nature has been referred to as "arrogant".

According to the report, a common phrase behind-the-scenes is that Arteta "thinks he knows it all".

One other issue is that observers of Arsenal's training sessions have labelled them as “like Subbuteo” and "far too clean", which means the team aren't properly prepared for Premier League skirmishes.

After watching the Gunners' apathetic displays so far in 2021/22, you have to feel that's a very truthful assessment.

Of course, Arteta does have big-name players to return to his starting XI in due course, with one of those being summer signing Martin Odegaard.

However, there's even slight concern about the acquisition of Norway's captain.

Comparisons have been made with the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who the club didn't really need because they already had Mesut Ozil.

With Odegaard, the worry is that he's a player that is too similar to academy product Emile Smith Rowe and there are fears that one - or both - could end up stifled.

After reading the points above, it'll come as no shock to learn that the report adds Arsenal are only viewed as a 'super club' across Europe by name only.

As a result of that, those close to Antonio Conte apparently insist that the fiery Italian has no interest in taking over at the club if a change of manager is required at the Emirates Stadium.

For Arteta, the only thing that can turn the tide in his favour is positive results, which won't be easy to come by.

Up next in the Premier League for Arsenal? Only the champions, Manchester City...

