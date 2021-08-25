Portsmouth news: Pompey's transfer stance regarding Championship man becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After securing a point in their recent clash with Doncaster Rovers, Portsmouth will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One on Saturday when they head to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

An encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign by Pompey has resulted in them amassing 10 points from their opening four league fixtures.

Currently third in League One, Portsmouth could move above Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday in the standings if results elsewhere go their way this weekend.

Pompey manager Danny Cowley has managed to stamp his authority on the club's squad this summer by drafting in a host of fresh faces.

However, despite the fact that the 42-year-old has already made 12 signings, he was linked with a move for a player who currently plays in the Championship for Bristol City yesterday.

A report from Football Insider suggested that Portsmouth were interested in signing Robins defender Taylor Moore.

Wigan are understood to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old whilst Hearts have also been touted as a potential suitor.

Nigel Pearson's side are believed to be open to the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for Moore in the final week of the window.

During the previous campaign, Moore made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Robins who secured a 19th place finish in the Championship.

Ahead of Pompey's meeting with Wigan, an update has now emerged regarding their transfer stance on Moore.

According to HampshireLive, Pompey are not pursuing a move for the defender.

Yet to feature in the Championship this season, Moore is currently behind the likes of Tomas Kalas and Robert Atkinson in the pecking order at Ashton Gate.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Portsmouth have yet to concede a goal in League One this season, it would have been somewhat of a surprise if they were indeed looking to make a move for Moore.

A lack of consistency by the defender in the second-tier last season resulted in him averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38.

Although Moore could potentially step up his performance levels by moving to a team in a lower division, there is no guarantee that he would have been an upgrade on the likes of Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson who have both made impressive starts to the season for Portsmouth.

With Pompey opting against pursuing a deal for the defender, it will be intriguing to see whether Cowley decides to make any further alterations to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

