Valorant: New Recon skin and Butterfly Knife shown in-game

Riot Games announced the launch of their new Valorant Recon skin bundle yesterday, and there’s now footage of the new skins in-game.

@ValorLeaks posted a new video to YouTube with the new skins and variants, including the fan favourite new Butterfly Knife.

The new skins add a level of ‘realism’ to the game, with Riot stating that they were looking to add elements of PubG and Rainbow Six to the FPS.

@ValorLeaks released the video with all of the new skins in action. They confirmed in the video’s caption: “With Valorant Episode 3's last patch, we have received the brand new recon skins and the long-awaited Valorant Butterfly Knife.

“Today, I am happy to be able to show you the brand new Bundle Skins and All of their variants and ALL IN GAME!”

Art Lead for Valorant, Sean Marino, confirmed in the dev release notes for the new skin that the team have wanted to add this sort of bundle for quite some time. He said: “Way early on in Valorant’s development we experimented around with having attachments similar to what you might see in a more mil-sim or grounded shooter.

“While the idea of attachments for gameplay purposes didn’t make its way through to the final game, there has always been a select few on the team who really loved the look of grounded military weapons that were kitted out with various attachments.

“Recon is our attempt to capture that fantasy of being in a more traditional modern shooter, having a gun that feels more representative of something you might see in modern combat.”

Here’s the pricing information for the new Recon skin bundle:

Price Tier

PE (Premium Edition)

Bundle Info:

Price: 7,100 VP

Includes:

Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Levels

Guns

Level 1 - Custom model and ADS reticle

Level 2 - Randomized Side Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)

Level 3 - Randomized Bottom Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)

Level 4 - Kill Banner

Variant 1 - Red Camouflage

Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage

Variant 3 - Green Camouflage

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Level 1 - Custom Model

Level 2 - Custom Animations and Audio

Variant 1 - Red Camouflage

Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage

Variant 3 - Green Camouflage

