Toto Wolff has said that the Formula 1 title fights in both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings are 'far from over' as we head to the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

The summer break comes to a conclusion this week with the second half of the season now upon us and it could well be the most exciting crescendo to a campaign that we have seen in many a campaign.

Indeed, the title fights between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen; Mercedes and Red Bull, have swung to and fro on more than one occasion already this year, and we're set for more of the same in the coming months.

Up first, then, a trip to the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend to kick-off the second half of the campaign in style and Wolff is under no illusion that the title race is still very much wide open in both standings right now:

"We head to Spa-Francorchamps in a good position," he said.

"We lead both Championships and the W12 feels in a better place, after the upgrades introduced at Silverstone and an encouraging showing in Hungary. But we know there is a long road ahead and so much can still happen in this season of ups and downs.

"This has definitely been one of the most intense F1 seasons that I can remember, so far. The battle is far from over and after a few weeks away from the track, we're all really excited to get back to work."

The battle continues this weekend, and it's going to be exciting to see who manages to build the most momentum ahead of the rest of this campaign.

