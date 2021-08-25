Arsenal Transfer News: Big-money attacker could leave for free

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal winger Willian could leave the club for free in the final week of the transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Willian?

It has recently been reported that Willian is in talks with Brazilian side Corinthians over a move which would see him return to his homeland.

The 70-cap international previously played for Corinthians as a youngster, making 17 appearances for the club before joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007.

What has Romano said about Willian potentially leaving Arsenal?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano confirmed Corinthians' interest in Willian, and claimed that Arsenal are willing to let the player go without receiving a transfer fee.

He said: “There is a chance for Corinthians, it’s a serious possibility. It’s not done yet because he was giving the priority to European clubs but Corinthians are offering an interesting contract to Willian.

“He’s really tempted, and so if no European club will jump in the coming days Corinthians have huge chances to sign Willian on a free transfer. So, Arsenal will let him go as a free agent.”

What are Willian's stats at Arsenal?

Willian joined Arsenal in August 2020 after having his best season at Chelsea in terms of goal involvements. The forward registered 16 goal contributions in his final league campaign with the Blues, and started life at Arsenal well by providing two assists on his debut against Fulham.

However, things went downhill from there, and he only managed three more assists and one goal in the league for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta did not seem to be completely convinced by him at certain points, as he handed him just 16 starts in England's top-flight in 2020/21.

Would Arsenal be right to let him go for free?

The 33-year-old still has two years left on his contract, and Transfermarkt value him at £8.1m, suggesting that Arsenal could push for a transfer fee if they wanted to.

However, it's fair to say that Willian has not performed well for the Gunners, so it's probably not worth trying to get a small fee from another club.

Arsenal's five signings this summer have all been aged 23 or under, highlighting how the club are looking towards the future and bringing through youth.

Willian is very unlikely to feature as part of these plans, meaning it's best that Arsenal simply get their third-highest earner off their books as swiftly as possible and move on.

