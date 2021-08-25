Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain has been at the centre of a prolonged transfer saga this summer, with the player desperate to sign for Manchester City.

However, Tottenham and Daniel Levy have been adamant that they will not sell Kane and the man himself has finally decided to remain in north London for the time being.

Kane took to Twitter to announce to Spurs fans that the saga is over for now and he will be going nowhere this summer.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he wrote on the social media platform.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

So there you have it, the end of a transfer battle between two Premier League sides that looked as if it was never going to end.

Kane's dream of a move to Pep Guardiola's City was ultimately hampered by the fact he signed a six-year contract at Spurs not too long ago.

The 28-year-old still has three years remaining on that deal, which is perhaps why Daniel Levy refused to sell even when he was presented with nine-figure bids.

City's failure to sign Kane this summer may result in them pursuing a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the next few days.

The Portuguese superstar has reportedly been offered to the Premier League champions by his agent and the player himself is looking to 'engineer a move' to the Etihad.

We could be in for an exciting finale to the 2021 summer transfer window...

