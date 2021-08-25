Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trash talk: it’s an integral part of combat sports and UFC appears to be no different.

The very best to step into the octagon are some of the best trash talkers – and one of these fighters is Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a very successful UFC career – which he remained undefeated throughout – the Russian also had a way of gaining a psychological advantage over his opponents to back up his skills.

A video released by BT Sport on their YouTube channel gives a chance for fans to hear all of the best lines the 32-year-old has used while doing combat.

In the video’s first clip, Khabib is smothering Michael Johnson on the floor, throwing down some punches – all while trying to get the American to quit.

“Give up, Michael. Give up, Mike,” he said.

“You have to give up, Mike. I need [my] title shot. You know this, I deserve it. I tell everybody, I deserve this. Hey, I need my title.”

All of this is while Khabib is dominating his opponent on the mat, and it gives you an insight into just how complete the man is as a fighter.

The former lightweight champion isn’t afraid of trash talking outside of the octagon either.

Before his legendary battle with Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib was engaged in a war of words with the company’s president Dana White who was at ringside.

He said: “Hey, hey! I’m going to smash your boy. Yes, of course. I know who I am.”

Khabib then continued his taunting during the fight, this time turning his attention to his Irish opponent.

“What’s happened? Let’s talk now. Let’s talk. Let’s talk now,” he said.

Even more terrifying was that McGregor couldn’t respond as he was being pummelled by punches from his nemesis – such was how intimidating Khabib could be.

At the end of a round, Notorious snapped back, saying: “It is just business.”

Khabib continued his teasing, replying: “Let’s talk,” while being held back by his team.

The Russian would go onto win the fight in the fourth round via submission, maintaining his UFC lightweight title.

He has since retired and holds the accolade for the longest winning streak in UFC history.

