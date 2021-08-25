Will Football Manager 2022 be available for Xbox One?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has yet to have been announced and the excitement is starting to build around one of the most comprehensive football management sims currently on the gaming market.

Xbox players, both for Series X/S and One, got the opportunity to play the previous edition of the series that received glowing reviews on Metacritic - thanks once again to the stunning attention to detail that Sports Interactive paid with levels of customisation.

Some said that playing FM on an Xbox provided a more "premium" experience and with simpler navigation tools to make the overall managerial adventure much more enjoyable.

That being said, others said that it was simply a re-skin with updated squads from previous games in the franchise. Taking all of this into account, the developers will be looking to provide the greatest game imaginable.

With this in mind, players, particularly of Xbox, will be curious to know whether they will be lucky enough to be able to get their hands on the latest Football Manager title.

Football Manager 2022 Xbox One

At this time, Sports Interactive are yet to confirm officially whether or not Football Manager 2022 will be released for Xbox One, with more and more gaming franchises focusing their efforts on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as far as new releases are concerned.

Whether the emphasis will be taken away from Xbox One altogether, remains to be seen. But it is at that stage where uncertainly looms around the future of the previous-gen platform as far as new releases are concerned.

But fear not! We will provide you with an update as soon as more information is revealed by Sports Interactive in due course. Stay tuned!

