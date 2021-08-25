Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re less than a week away from the end of the transfer window but the biggest deal of the summer may not have happened yet.

Of course, Lionel Messi moving from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain shocked the world after he failing to sign a new deal at Camp Nou and joined the French club on a free.

But just when football fans were salivating at the prospect of watching Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe line up together, Real Madrid have thrown a spanner in the works.

Their spanner comes in the form of a €160m (£136.9m) bid for Mbappe.

In recent weeks, more and more rumours have emerged suggesting the French wonderkid is unhappy at the Parc des Princes and wants to move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish club have tested PSG’s resolve with an opening bid that is set to be rejected despite the prospect of losing the striker on a free transfer in 12 months time.

We certainly haven’t heard the end of this saga.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

While Mbappe leaving PSG will ruin any chance of us watching possible the greatest front-three in football history, it will see Real really become a force to be reckoned with.

Therefore, we’ve decided to look at how Carlo Ancelotti’s side could line up this season if they manage to strike a sensational deal to land Mbappe in the next few days.

Let’s check it out:

Real Madrid's XI with Kylian Mbappe

Not bad.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Mbappe would have to operate with the right with Eden Hazard on the left and Karim Benzema down the middle. However, Ancelotti will have the option of playing Benzema and Mbappe in a front-two with Hazard - or even Gareth Bale - behind them.

There’s a danger that a midfield three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric don’t quite have the legs they used to. They also have the option of using Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Isco or Dani Ceballos in there.

Real’s back five also looks pretty solid despite the departure of Sergio Ramos. Eder Militao and David Alaba form the centre-back partnership with Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy at full-back. Meanwhile. Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

It’s not quite star-studded like the Real Madrid Galacticos but there’s no doubt Los Blancos will be favourites for La Liga and will fancy their chances of going deep in the Champions League if they do indeed sign Mbappe.

Saul Niguez agrees to join Chelsea | Man United still want Niguez | Jules Kounde Update (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News