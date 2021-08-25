Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Wight (formerly Big Show) has gone on the record several times over the last few years to talk about his desire to wrestling Shaquille O'Neal, and the AEW star is still hoping that match happens.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in an exclusive interview, Paul Wight noted that he is under the impression that the match is more likely to happen in AEW now that there is "not as much red tape".

The AEW star noted that Shaquille O'Neal has been hitting the gym lately, which Wight joked is because the NBA legend is preparing for a match with him:

"I think that will happen now because there is not as much red tape. He's already competed with Cody Rhodes. It was him and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. That was an incredible showing for Shaq, so hopefully, we'll be able to cut some more red tape and make it happen. He's been hitting the gym lately, Shaq is pretty big right now. He's huge Shaq, that's the best way of looking at it. I think he is nervous about me so he is putting on a bit of size. Whereas I am "Tall Paul" the car salesman [laughs]."

Paul Wight is just a few weeks away from his first match in AEW, with the promotion confirming next week that the former WWE Champion will go one-on-one with QT Marshall at All Out next month.

As of right now, there is no word on when, or even if, AEW is planning on having Paul Wight and Shaquille O'Neal work together, but it's got to be an idea that Tony Khan is at least considering.

Paul Wight is currently serving as one of the commentators the pre-taped AEW Dark: Elevation show, which airs onto YouTube every Monday evening.

