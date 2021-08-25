WWE: Why Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H tag team is best for business

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new WWE alliance may have presented itself during the most recent instalment of Monday Night Raw.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H were paired together to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler, and the unlikely duo produced an iconic win.

Defeating the former Women’s Tag Team Champions was one thing, but now an even more exciting notion is on the horizon.

The two women are chalk and cheese – they couldn't be more opposite to one another in every way. However, there was something incredibly endearing about their partnership on Monday night and it could be in everybody's best interest for WWE to make the alliance a full-time feature.

Charlotte Flair rivalry

For months now, Ripley has been locked in a fierce feud with Charlotte Flair, who was named the new Raw women's champion at SummerSlam last weekend.

Before The Queen took back her crown at Money in the Bank – to then be overthrown by A.S.H a day later – the two women were constantly butting heads. It even went as far as both wrestlers faking injuries before attacking each other with crutches in a non-scheduled brawl.

After Flair's humiliating 24-hour reign, she is now back on her throne thanks to her SummerSlam triple threat victory over both Ripley and former red brand champion A.S.H.

The storyline between The Nightmare and The Queen will benefit from being put on the shelf for the time being while WWE explores new feuds and alliances to keep the Raw image fresh.

Randy Orton and Riddle

A video of Ripley and A.S.H went viral on social media after their win over Jax and Bazsler on Monday.

The duo worked well together to defeat the iconic tag team, and the celebrations afterward won the hearts of WWE fans.

Ripley dispatched Riptide on Bazsler to claim the win after The Almost Superhero took out Jax with a soaring crossbody from the ropes. An ecstatic A.S.H then dove into The Nightmare's arms, who looked less than impressed at first before embracing her teammate.

On paper, the two characters should never work, but the loveable A.S.H chipping away at Ripley's hard exterior is something that supporters are really enjoying right now.

The 'little and large' image has also amused a number of fans, who have compared them to the much-loved Randy Orton and Riddle.

Nikki A.S.H image

The Almost Superhero is a new gimmick for the Scot who previously portrayed herself as the warrior Nikki Cross.

Her plucky character has divided the WWE fanbase, with some viewers doubtful of whether A.S.H is strong enough to succeed on her own.

Enter The Nightmare.

Ripley is an unforgiving lone wolf but appeared to soften up around A.S.H. Working together would undoubtedly boost A.S.H's image and perhaps give her some new mean qualities to use when the alliance eventually parts ways.

Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss

Allowing what was becoming a three-way rivalry between A.S.H, Ripley and Flair to rest for a while will make way for a new storyline for the champ.

During her victory speech on Monday, The Queen was interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Lilly, who dropped in "to say hi."

Bliss has been on the back foot lately in terms of primary storylines, so a title feud with Flair could be the refreshing change both she and fans need right now.

The new Jax and Bazsler?

Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler are unrivaled as a tag team duo since their debut together in 2020. The pair has won a record-equalling two Women's Tag Team Championship titles and held their most recent crown for 103 days.

Natalya and Tamina are muscling their way in to try and take the spotlight away from them and the two-time champions are doing all they can to stop them. However, what Jax and Bazsler won't see coming is the rise of Ripley and A.S.H, should they form an alliance.

The ultimate underdogs already delivered a snippet of what they're capable of during the most recent episode of Raw, so who's to say they can't continue this form and go all the way?

A.S.H has two tag team titles to her name already, having found success alongside Alexa Bliss. With her experience and Ripley's brutality, we could be looking at the next hottest tag team pairing.

You can watch Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport.

