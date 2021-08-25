Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has revealed some of the concerns he has ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen potentially going wheel-to-wheel as they did in Silverstone.

One of the most epic title duels in the last few seasons resumes this weekend at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit, with the summer break coming to an end and all focus fully on the second half of the campaign and the duels in both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings.

The headline act, of course, is Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen and, after the two collided at Silverstone and the Dutchman lost more ground at Hungary last time out, the pair are once again in close proximity in the standings.

Indeed, it'd be no surprise to see them sharing the same piece of tarmac, too, come Sunday afternoon as they once again duel for supremacy and, with the events of Silverstone still clearly fresh in Damon Hill's mind, the former Williams driver has warned that at a circuit like Spa the pair need to be careful not to end up suffering another big crash with one another:

"It's another fast circuit like Silverstone," Hill said the F1 Nation podcast. "They've already shown they're not afraid to tangle at high speed, but Spa's a whole other level of risk. It is a concern.

"I think if I was Michael Masi, and I'd be in the drivers' briefing for the weekend, I would be saying, 'Listen guys, respect this place. It's one of the fastest tracks we go to, we do not want to have any nasty episodes'.

"Of course, we have had some nasty episodes not so long ago, in the F2 races. There is an extra risk, especially if it's wet. They've had plenty of issues recently with the rain, but wet races at Spa are not for the faint-hearted."

Hill is right to raise such issues and it's something that Sir Jackie Stewart would echo, having said a few weeks ago he feels the drivers are taking too many risks with one another's safety at the moment.

Hopefully, we'll see hard but clean racing this weekend as we want the title to be decided by speed and skill, not who's been in the wall on fewer occasions.

