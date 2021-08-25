Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Netflix have released the trailer for their upcoming Biographical documentary about Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

The film, titled SCHUMACHER, will be released on the streaming service on September 15.

The documentary will feature interviews from some of those closest to the seven-time world champion including his wife Corinna and two children Gina and Mick, who is currently in Formula 1 himself.

Also making appearances will be other F1 icons Sebastian Vettel and Schumacher’s brother Ralf, as well as plenty of people who worked with the 52-year-old during his time at Benneton and Ferrari.

Unseen footage, unaired interviews and home videos will all feature in the documentary as well.

The film was made by Netflix working alongside Schumacher’s family as the former Jordan driver is still receiving treatment for a serious brain injury he received while skiing eight years ago.

The American streaming giant has said they want to show a different side to the merciless Schumacher that fans perceive, and present a more personal overview of the 91-time race winner.

The film will show Schumacher’s journey to the top, including his financial struggles as a child while karting and his journey through junior formula to make it to the top.

Scenes will also give fans never-seen insight into his private life, showing a man who had to fight self-doubt, controversy and uncertainty on his way to becoming an F1 hero.

His family describe in the trailer just how inspired they are by him.

"I just felt that he is somebody special,” said wife Corinna. "I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

Son Mick, who currently drives for F1 team Haas, reveals the determination which has been given to him from his father, saying in the trailer:

"When I look at him, I think, 'I want to be like that'."

